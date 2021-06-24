Third man in Markiya Dickson murder found guilty on all charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The third man accused of killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson was found guilty on all charges by a jury during a two-day.

The jury delivered the verdict shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Jesus Turner was found guilty of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“I ain’t happy nor sad. I’m just here now because it don’t bring my baby back home...Going through this trial - all three of these trials - that’s been hard. You have to re-live the same thing over and over, detail to detail. But I re-live it every day, but I’m just glad this part of it is over,” Markiya’s father, Mark Whitfield, said.

Quinshawn Betts and Jermaine Davis were previously found guilty of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges.

There was close to an hour delay for closing arguments after the judge denied the defense’s motion to throw the case out.

Turner’s defense argued the witnesses, in this case, were not credible. The commonwealth says credibility is up to the jury to decide.

On Tuesday, there was a key witness for the prosecution who was not cooperative during testimony—he actually said “I told you I didn’t want to be here.”

When testimony continued Wednesday, the jury heard from Richmond police detectives, a forensic firearms expert, the medical examiner and a young man who saw three men with guns in Carter Jones Park—he testified to applying pressure to Markiya’s wound before he and his family helped her dad get Markiya to the hospital.

“Put the guns down because y’all ain’t hitting your targets, you’re hitting innocent babies. Just stop. Let it go...I’m happy it’s over with but it doesn’t bring her back, but she gets some type of justice, and we’re going to keep saying her name until I’m gone,” Markiya’s mother, Ciara Dickson, said.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.

