Vaccine clinics held at Hull’s Drive-In

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night at the Drive-In: Popcorn at the snack bar, an action movie on the screen, and a COVID vaccine.

Yep, a COVID vaccine, at a special mobile clinic set up at Hull’s.

“The Fast and Furious series is always very popular here at Hull’s,” said Lauren Summers, Hull’s Angels’ Executive Director. “So we’re anticipating a pretty full house.”

“We’re trying to reach that young demographic with a new movie that’s popular,” according to Jordan Shelton of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “So maybe those folks that are thinking, ‘I’m young and healthy, I don’t need to get a vaccine,’ when they come out to see a movie and be in community with their friends and family, this is a great opportunity for them.”

It’s an effort to get to those people who haven’t gotten their vaccine, not so much out of fear or refusal, but convenience.

“We want to make it as easy as possible,” Summers said. “No taking time off work, no putting in a schedule and then having to work life around a vaccine. You’re already here to enjoy a movie; why not?”

“It’s just a really a great opportunity to do something fun and interesting and innovative, while getting your vaccine,” said Shelton.

“And,” Summers added, “we’ll throw in a free popcorn.”

With 57 percent of adults in the district already vaccinated for the first time, they’re hoping unusual setups like this will get them over the 70 percent goal.

“We are in that home stretch where we just need that 13 percent of folks to come out and get that vaccine,” Shelton explained.

There will be three more chances to get vaccinated at the movies in coming months.

