Wanted: Jonathan Gabriel Bellak

Jonathan Gabriel Bellak, 37, of Harrisonburg is wanted by the local police.
Jonathan Gabriel Bellak, 37, of Harrisonburg is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jonathan Gabriel Bellak, 37, of Harrisonburg is wanted by the local police.

Bellak is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on five outstanding felonies: two charges of possession of a schedule I or II drug and narcotic, two charges of manufacturing and selling/distributing a schedule I or II drug and narcotic and also possession of over five lbs of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Bellak is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

