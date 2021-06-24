Wanted: Jonathan Gabriel Bellak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jonathan Gabriel Bellak, 37, of Harrisonburg is wanted by the local police.

Bellak is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on five outstanding felonies: two charges of possession of a schedule I or II drug and narcotic, two charges of manufacturing and selling/distributing a schedule I or II drug and narcotic and also possession of over five lbs of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Bellak is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.