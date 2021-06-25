Camp Horizons welcomes back campers this summer

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Camp Horizons was closed last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but staff are more than excited to have welcomed campers back last week.

Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their child 10 days before coming to camp for high temperatures and coronavirus symptoms. Upon arrival, campers must take a COVID-19 rapid test, courtesy of the Virginia Department of Health.

Much of camp life at Camp Horizons looks the same as in previous years despite operating during a pandemic. One of the biggest differences you would notice is campers are playing in cohorts, which is less than 24 kids.

“It is about two to three cabins of kids and their counselors. They do their activities in those cohorts, so we’re not overlapping cohorts,” Camp Director Liz Heilbronner said. “When they’re in these cohorts they don’t have to wear masks, they don’t have to distance because these are the kids that they live with.”

Heilbronner said this week, over 170 kids are at the overnight camp. She said when the entire camp comes together for activities, they ask them to wear face coverings, which to her surprise has not been an issue with campers or parents so far.

“[Parents] are happy that [their kids] here. They understand when they do need to be in masks and appreciate the amount of freedom they get when they don’t have to be in them, but I think more than anything they’re happy their kid gets to have an outdoor experience with other kids.”

And the kids are more than eager to get back to camp -- more than Camp Horizons has experienced in the past.

Check out these action shots from our activities today! #camphorizonsva Posted by Camp Horizons on Thursday, June 17, 2021

“We actually had to close registration already for all of the sessions because we filled up so fast, so the parents said, ‘My kids can come to camp, I’m sending them’. We’re really excited,” Heilbronner said. “We’re above where we’ve been the last couple of years and the excitement on the kid’s faces is absolutely worth it.”

After over a year of staying and learning at home, Heilbronner said they are seeing more campers get homesick at camp, but that usually fades after a few days.

While COVID-19 guidelines may ease over the coming months, Heilbronner said Camp Horizon’s rule will remain in place for all campers throughout the summer.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.