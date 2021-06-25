Advertisement

Charlottesville Tom Sox may miss out on proposed relief fund for baseball teams

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner has introduced legislation to repurpose COVID-19 funding to support minor league baseball teams. However, the Charlottesville Tom Sox are a collegiate summer baseball team and would not be eligible.

The team also didn’t receive any PPP loan support throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and its players have felt the weight of a lost season.

“Baseball’s always been in my life,” player Gehrig Ebel said. “It just meant a lot to me, and when they said the season was over I was heartbroken.”

“I think any kind of support is beneficial for any level. You know, these kids come from all over the country,” Tom Sox Head Coach Kory Koehler said.

Koehler says that the funding helps host families open their doors to the players.

Sen. Warner’s proposed $550 million federal program would allow minor league teams to apply for grants. Teams could receive up to 45% of their revenues from the 2019 season to bridge the gap until the next season begins. The act was introduced on Thursday, June 24. If passed, it would be able to to help the nine teams in the commonwealth.

However, this doesn’t help the Tom Sox, and Koehler thinks the governor could step in.

“I think the governor could step in just to kind of evaluate where it stands, and put the Collegiate League, the Valley League up there with a minor league system and say, ‘Hey, does the Valley League need help and assistance as much as the minor league systems?’” the coach said.

Despite the lack of government support, the team is excited to finally be back on the field for the summer.

“We’ve got a long summer ahead of us. We hope to win a championship here for Charlottesville,” Koehler said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“He moved some things around like he was barricading himself and just passed around the store,”...
Woman held hostage shares ordeal after man enters Luray convenience store
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP identifies suspect in armed hostage situation in Luray
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session

Latest News

Nurse and professor, Kelly Stephenson, discusses RSV.
Local nurse explains national rise in RSV cases
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.
U.S. Senate passes bill to benefit farmers
Police say, Amanda Hargrave, 31, last made contact with family members on May 23. She was...
Richmond police searching for woman missing since last month
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
EXPLAINER: Eviction cases await moratorium’s end in WVa
Capt. Lilly said he joined HFD because he knew of the Urban Search and Rescue Team and wanted...
Virginia Division 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team explain how first responders search for survivors