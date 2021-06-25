Advertisement

Golf continues to grow in popularity across central Virginia

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More free time gives people more tee time. Golf is seeing a rise in popularity across central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and beyond.

Meadowcreek Golf Course has been busy lately. Director Rion Summers says he has not seen the sport this popular since Tiger Wood’s debut.

“What we found is that those times that were largely unsold pre-COVID had filled up with all those golfers,” he said. “We’d have a nice steady flow all day long. It’s really advantageous for us.”

Meadowcreek made some adjustments to help reduce the rick of the coronavirus.

“We’ve adopted the 15 minute tee time as opposed to 10 so it spreads out the folks on the golf course,” Summers said. “COVID restricted us from keeping folks from going inside the clubhouse, so we were running about 60% of what we normally have.”

Even with the changes, people keep on coming.

“If all the indicators that I see here, I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon. This has been incredible to see participation levels increase at the level they have been,” Summers said. “We have the clubhouse open, we’re seeing sales come back up.”

A crowded Meadowcreek is now just par for the course.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“He moved some things around like he was barricading himself and just passed around the store,”...
Woman held hostage shares ordeal after man enters Luray convenience store
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP identifies suspect in armed hostage situation in Luray
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session

Latest News

All of the proceeds help support day-to-day needs of the shelter.
RH-SPCA ends Yard Sale fundraiser on Saturday
The focus for many of Virginia’s health districts has shifted from mass vaccination clinics to...
Lord Fairfax Health District reports 55% of adults with one shot ahead of president’s July 4 goal
Northam appoints Virginia’s first Children’s Ombudsman
Building Collapse Chat
VT expert reacts to Florida building collapse
An F-22 and 3 F-86 Sabres. (Source: 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
F-22 Raptor formal training unit makes Virginia its permanent home