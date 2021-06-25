How the pandemic has affected local court systems in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic has greatly impacted various avenues of society including correctional facilities and the local justice system.

Though coronavirus eventually made its way into the Middle River Regional Jail, at the start of the pandemic they worked with the commonwealth attorneys and court systems to relieve overcrowding, focusing on nonviolent offenders with release dates that were up in 30-60 days.

“We would typically agree with their counsel and present an order to the court and many of those people would be released early and most of them were just the rest of their sentence was essentially forgiven,” Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin explained.

Martin says the pandemic has not had a lasting change on the way his office operates, but rather emphasized practices already in place.

“We’ve had for six years or more evidence-based decision making. We were a pilot site for that and we have been on the cutting edge of keeping the folks who shouldn’t be there out and the folks who should be there in,” Martin added.

Megan Roane is the director of Blue Ridge Court Services.

“We provide sentencing alternatives for the court, we are all about reducing the jail population, reducing the recidivism rate, and also public safety,” Roane explained.

Roane says their numbers have increased over the past year. In 2020, BRCS made 831 probation placements, 1,016 pretrial placements and helped 208 clients with some form of reentry.

“The more that we can provide to folks as far as reentry, so that when they come out of Middle River Regional Jail they have an opportunity to get their feet on the ground,” Roane added.

Members of the staff from Blue Ridge Court Services report at Middle River Regional Jail every morning to better understand what sentencing alternatives may be available for those recently arrested.

“We have two specialized dockets, we have drug court we have therapeutic docket, we also offer the reentry services in house counseling, home electronic monitoring, probation and pretrial,” Roane said. “Over the years we have definitely grown we offer many services.”

