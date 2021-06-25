Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman who was shopping at a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.

You can see the woman say something to the man, who police say then ran away.

WANTED for A Sex Abuse inside of 452 Sutter Avenue. #Brooklyn @NYPD73pct on 6/23/21 @ 1:52 PM Perpetrator approached the victim from behind and licked her buttocks as she bent over and fled. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! pic.twitter.com/FDqvjdRJQA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 25, 2021

According to the NYPD Crime Stopper unit, the incident happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at Jota Jota Beauty Supply.

Law enforcement is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.

