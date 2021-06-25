Advertisement

Plains District Memorial Museum adds “Women Pioneers” exhibit

Women pioneers are highlighted in politics, education, history, business, military, and service.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A new exhibit at the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville is highlighting women from the area.

It includes those making impacts in the likes of politics, education, business, service, and the military.

“Women are often overlooked in terms of what they accomplished, particularly in their past,” Helen Smith, the museum’s coordinator of exhibits, said.

Smith and the Plains District Memorial Museum’s board decided to feature women who were the first and earliest to venue into these fields. They looked through local newspaper archives, scrapbooks, and talked to people around town while designing the exhibit and who it features.

“This exhibit was an effort to identify and recognize women who stepped out of their female roles to venture into areas that were dominated by men,” Smith said.

The exhibit features old photos, mementos, and clothing from these women. It will be in the museum until December.

The Plains District Memorial Museum is located at 176 N. Main St. in Timberville. The museum is open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday.

