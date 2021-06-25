Advertisement

Roanoke gun violence up 200 percent over last year

Downtown Roanoke crime scene on June 20, 2021
Downtown Roanoke crime scene on June 20, 2021(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence in the Star City has doubled since last year.

Friday, Roanoke Police briefed the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission on the latest crime statistics.

So far, this year, there have been 31 shootings, compared to 15 at this point last year.

Homicides have more than tripled, from two to seven, and aggravated assaults have doubled, from 12 to 24.

A majority of victims have been teens and young adults, according to RPD Crime Analyst Andrew Reece.

“There’s a large clustering, if you will, of victims between the ages of 16 to 25,” said Reese. “60 percent of our victims fall into that very small window in terms of age grouping.”

So far, only seven shooters have been identified. All are between the ages of 11 and 25.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“He moved some things around like he was barricading himself and just passed around the store,”...
Woman held hostage shares ordeal after man enters Luray convenience store
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP identifies suspect in armed hostage situation in Luray
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
EXPLAINER: Eviction cases await moratorium’s end in WVa
Capt. Lilly said he joined HFD because he knew of the Urban Search and Rescue Team and wanted...
Virginia Division 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team explain how first responders search for survivors
attempted robbery suspects
Police: 3 men charged in Henrico attempted robbery, shootout identified
If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers