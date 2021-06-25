Advertisement

Tractor trailers getting ticketed on Route 6

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says state police are ticketing drivers ignoring the tractor-trailer ban on Route 6 in Nelson County.

VDOT announced Friday, June 25, that many tractor trailers have gotten hung up in the tight curves, trying to bypass Route 250 where the rockslide happened last month.

So far troopers have issued 23 violations.

“VDOT and the other agencies that are partnering with us are very much aware of the safety concerns and the inconvenience that this is causing, and we’re working as quickly as we can to get this slide remediated and Route 250 reopened to traffic,” VDOT Communications Manager Lou Hatter said.

VDOT says Route 250 will hopefully reopen in mid July, and expects to have a more specific date by next week.

