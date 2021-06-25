Advertisement

U.S. Senate passes bill to benefit farmers

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act states farmers will be able to sell carbon credits to corporations like McDonalds and Microsoft. Carbon credits help offset carbon emissions.

Under the act, the Agriculture Department will create a certification program for farmers, ranchers and foresters.

“It’s making it easier to basically set up markets for trading carbon credit,” said Augusta County Farm Bureau Principal Officer, Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore says farmers in the Valley might have to wait for their share.

“At least initially, when it’s in its newer kind of start of phase, it’s primarily going to be a market initially for larger midwestern farmers,” said Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore says farmers with grassy fields won’t be able to make much right away.

“Carbon market’s also going to be initially at least set up more friendly for crop operations as opposed to grazing operations,” he said.

Dunsmore says Valley farmers likely won’t see changes until more legislation passes.

There’s a similar debate going through the House, but no debates or votes have been set.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“He moved some things around like he was barricading himself and just passed around the store,”...
Woman held hostage shares ordeal after man enters Luray convenience store
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Heavy police presence in Luray following hostage situation.
VSP identifies suspect in armed hostage situation in Luray
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session

Latest News

Nurse and professor, Kelly Stephenson, discusses RSV.
Local nurse explains national rise in RSV cases
Police say, Amanda Hargrave, 31, last made contact with family members on May 23. She was...
Richmond police searching for woman missing since last month
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
EXPLAINER: Eviction cases await moratorium’s end in WVa
Capt. Lilly said he joined HFD because he knew of the Urban Search and Rescue Team and wanted...
Virginia Division 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team explain how first responders search for survivors