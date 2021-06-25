Valley delegate weighs in on infrastructure deal

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Five Democrats and five Republicans met Thursday and struck an agreement on the framework of $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. If passed, the package could provide improvements to a number of systems in Virginia, including roads, transportation and broadband.

President Joe Biden spoke highly of the group of Republican senators who worked with him to reach a deal.

“The people I was with today are people that I trust,” said Biden. “I don’t agree with them on a lot of things but I trust them when they say this is the deal, we’ll stick to the deal.”

Del. Tony Wilt says deals like this one are encouraging and serve as an example of how government should work.

“You like to see people put down their partisan positions and come to agreements that benefit the United States citizens,” said the 26th district representative.

Wilt hopes the deal will be used to help the state improve area highways. “We have been woefully in need of assistance from the federal government, especially pertaining to I-81, in my opinion they have completely dropped the ball on funding for some number of years,” he said.

He says that the proposed $65 billion for broadband infrastructure is much needed in rural areas, like the northwest corner of Rockingham County.

“We saw it this past year in education, our kids were virtual learning but what about the kids that didn’t have access to the internet? I think that’s something that could be looked at as well,” Wilt said.

Wilt adds that it’s important to make sure the bill passes as advertised with nothing extra hidden within.

“It’s absolutely critical that there’s not a bunch of pork that’s poured in there, special favors to people that has nothing to do with infrastructure, we have to be sure that those kind of things aren’t in there,” he said.

The proposed deal includes $312 billion to transportation-related infrastructure and $266 billion to other types of infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.