Virginia Division 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team explain how first responders search for survivors

Capt. Lilly said he joined HFD because he knew of the Urban Search and Rescue Team and wanted to be a part of the training.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As crews continue to look for survivors in Surfside, Florida after a condo building partially collapsed, Virginia Division Two Regional Technical Rescue/ Urban Search and Rescue Team explain how first responders are looking for signs of life.

Capt. Zebb Lilly is a part of the team which is made up of individuals from Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro.

The team serves the entire western side of the state and is prepared for when emergencies happen just like the partial building collapse in Florida.

“We provide all-hazards technical rescue response so structural collapse, trench, and vehicle,” Lilly said. “Confined space training is held at various places, we have a facility we can do those training classes here.”

Lilly says while a building collapse is rare, they are equipped with the same tools being used in Surfside to find any signs of life.

“So we have the ability to look and to listen and to search out any signs of life,” Lilly said. “They’re working on searching any void spaces in the collapse and so they’ll use a core drill to drill a hole big enough for a tiny camera to fit in.”

As crews continue to search down in Surfside, Lilly says there’s still hope to find more survivors.

“Obviously the longer it goes, the probability of successful rescues goes down but people can survive many days in a collapsed building like that,” Lilly said.

During the recent explosion in Harrisonburg back in Oct. of 2020, Lilly said the team was dispatched to Miller Cir. but was not deployed as no one was inside the remaining structure.

Lilly says the team has also helped with flooding in parts of West Virginia and cover as far east as Fairfax.

