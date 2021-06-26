Advertisement

ACLU in West Virginia sues over needle exchange law

Unused needles that will be given out as part of the needle exchange program.
Unused needles that will be given out as part of the needle exchange program. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia on Friday filed a lawsuit opposing a law that would instate stringent requirements on needle exchange programs in the state.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill in April over the objections of critics who said it will restrict access to clean needles amid a spike in HIV cases. The ACLU-WV went to court to prevent it from taking effect on July 9.

The group called it “one of the most restrictive state laws governing syringe exchange services in the nation” and that it would likely lead to more HIV cases and the spread of other blood-borne illnesses.

