H.S. Spring Sports State Tournaments Scoreboard

By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school spring sports state tournaments.

VHSL Baseball

Class 2

Semifinal

Poquoson 8, Page County 3

Class 1

Semifinal

Essex 6, Riverheads 2

VHSL Softball

Class 2

Semifinal

Randolph-Henry 1, Buffalo Gap 0

VHSL Boys Soccer

Class 3

Semifinal

Spotswood 3, Magna Vista 0

Championship

George Mason 4, Spotswood 2

VHSL Girls Soccer

Class 1

Semifinal

West Point 10, Riverheads 2

WVSSAC Baseball

Class A

Semifinal

(1) Moorefield 8, (4) Williamstown 7

Championship

(3) Man vs. (1) Moorefield - Saturday, June 26

WVSSAC Softball

Class A

First Round

Wahama 6, Petersburg 5

Elimination Games

Petersburg 11, Midland Trail 5

Ritchie County 1, Petersburg 0

