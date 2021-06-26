H.S. Spring Sports State Tournaments Scoreboard
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school spring sports state tournaments.
VHSL Baseball
Class 2
Semifinal
Poquoson 8, Page County 3
Class 1
Semifinal
Essex 6, Riverheads 2
VHSL Softball
Class 2
Semifinal
Randolph-Henry 1, Buffalo Gap 0
VHSL Boys Soccer
Class 3
Semifinal
Spotswood 3, Magna Vista 0
Championship
George Mason 4, Spotswood 2
VHSL Girls Soccer
Class 1
Semifinal
West Point 10, Riverheads 2
WVSSAC Baseball
Class A
Semifinal
(1) Moorefield 8, (4) Williamstown 7
Championship
(3) Man vs. (1) Moorefield - Saturday, June 26
WVSSAC Softball
Class A
First Round
Wahama 6, Petersburg 5
Elimination Games
Petersburg 11, Midland Trail 5
Ritchie County 1, Petersburg 0
