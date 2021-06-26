Kids from Second Home learning center put on musical

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend Second Home Learning Center is putting on a free musical production of the “Lion King Jr.” at Back Home on the Farm.

Second home is a low-cost child care center in Harrisonburg that consists of children of many different backgrounds and languages primarily from families facing poverty.

The performance features 25 children grades two through eight. The event raises money for the center through donations and a silent auction. The children have been working on the musical for over a year after it was postponed due to Covid-19.

“When we had to postpone last year it was really tough on them, and so they are very excited now that they actually get to preform,” said Leeanne Shepherd, assistant director of Second Home. “A lot of them were able to keep there roles from last year and they have been preparing for a year and a half for this.”

The musical began Friday night and will be preformed Saturday and Sunday night at 8 p.m.

