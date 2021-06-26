Advertisement

Kids from Second Home learning center put on musical

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend Second Home Learning Center is putting on a free musical production of the “Lion King Jr.” at Back Home on the Farm.

Second home is a low-cost child care center in Harrisonburg that consists of children of many different backgrounds and languages primarily from families facing poverty.

The performance features 25 children grades two through eight. The event raises money for the center through donations and a silent auction. The children have been working on the musical for over a year after it was postponed due to Covid-19.

“When we had to postpone last year it was really tough on them, and so they are very excited now that they actually get to preform,” said Leeanne Shepherd, assistant director of Second Home. “A lot of them were able to keep there roles from last year and they have been preparing for a year and a half for this.”

The musical began Friday night and will be preformed Saturday and Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Jonathan Gabriel Bellak, 37, of Harrisonburg is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Jonathan Gabriel Bellak
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Nurse and professor, Kelly Stephenson, discusses RSV.
Local nurse explains national rise in RSV cases

Latest News

The liberty rifles imitate the battalion drills of the 1st Virginia U.S. infantry regiment.
Living historians commemorate battle of Port Republic
Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs around 90
Ben's Evening Forecast 6/26/2021
Unused needles that will be given out as part of the needle exchange program. (Source: WAVE 3...
ACLU in West Virginia sues over needle exchange law
Harrisonburg police car
Martinsville man charged after aggravated assault at a Harrisonburg Motel