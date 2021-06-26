Advertisement

Living historians commemorate battle of Port Republic

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT REPUBLIC, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation and a group of 150 living historians hosted a commemoration of the civil war’s battle of Port Republic on Saturday.

The Liberty Rifles are a group of living historians from all over the U.S. who partake in civil war reenactments and other civil war history events. They do so in an effort to share history and raise money to preserve sites.

“I think it’s important to preserve places like this and talk about them and have conversations about our nation’s past, the good and the bad,” said Michael Clarke, president of the liberty rifles.

On Saturday, the group portrayed battalion drills of the 1st Virginia U.S. infantry regiment and gave the public a glimpse of how things looked during the civil war.

“It doesn’t look a whole lot different than it may have looked during the civil war, that’s one thing that’s a special thing for these living historians who are coming from all over the country,” said Mike Scheibe, a volunteer with the Shenandoah Battlefield Foundation.

On June 9, 1862, over one thousand men were killed at the battle of Port Republic, a confederate victory and the final battle of the valley campaign. Those fighting in the battle included members of the first Virginia U.S. infantry, a union regiment from Virginia.

“Every state in the south had some loyal federal troops that joined the federal army, but Virginia in particular had a few, so it’s kind of a unique impression for us to be portraying federals that were from Virginia,” said Michael Clarke.

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefield’s foundation hosted events throughout the day in an effort to raise funds to preserve 107 acers on the site, that are in danger of eventually being developed. “We made a focus here because this is one of the most threatened areas preservation wise in the area, Harrisonburg is the second fastest growing city in the state of Virginia,” said Mike Scheibe.

The group estimates that it will take about 1.5 million dollars to accomplish that goal, and are in need of funding from private donors.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Jonathan Gabriel Bellak, 37, of Harrisonburg is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Jonathan Gabriel Bellak
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Nurse and professor, Kelly Stephenson, discusses RSV.
Local nurse explains national rise in RSV cases

Latest News

This weekend Second Home learning center is putting on a free musical production of Lion King...
Kids from Second Home learning center put on musical
Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs around 90
Ben's Evening Forecast 6/26/2021
Unused needles that will be given out as part of the needle exchange program. (Source: WAVE 3...
ACLU in West Virginia sues over needle exchange law
Harrisonburg police car
Martinsville man charged after aggravated assault at a Harrisonburg Motel