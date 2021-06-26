Living historians commemorate battle of Port Republic

PORT REPUBLIC, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation and a group of 150 living historians hosted a commemoration of the civil war’s battle of Port Republic on Saturday.

The Liberty Rifles are a group of living historians from all over the U.S. who partake in civil war reenactments and other civil war history events. They do so in an effort to share history and raise money to preserve sites.

“I think it’s important to preserve places like this and talk about them and have conversations about our nation’s past, the good and the bad,” said Michael Clarke, president of the liberty rifles.

On Saturday, the group portrayed battalion drills of the 1st Virginia U.S. infantry regiment and gave the public a glimpse of how things looked during the civil war.

“It doesn’t look a whole lot different than it may have looked during the civil war, that’s one thing that’s a special thing for these living historians who are coming from all over the country,” said Mike Scheibe, a volunteer with the Shenandoah Battlefield Foundation.

On June 9, 1862, over one thousand men were killed at the battle of Port Republic, a confederate victory and the final battle of the valley campaign. Those fighting in the battle included members of the first Virginia U.S. infantry, a union regiment from Virginia.

“Every state in the south had some loyal federal troops that joined the federal army, but Virginia in particular had a few, so it’s kind of a unique impression for us to be portraying federals that were from Virginia,” said Michael Clarke.

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefield’s foundation hosted events throughout the day in an effort to raise funds to preserve 107 acers on the site, that are in danger of eventually being developed. “We made a focus here because this is one of the most threatened areas preservation wise in the area, Harrisonburg is the second fastest growing city in the state of Virginia,” said Mike Scheibe.

The group estimates that it will take about 1.5 million dollars to accomplish that goal, and are in need of funding from private donors.

