Lord Fairfax Health District reports 55% of adults with one shot ahead of president’s July 4 goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We are just over a week out from when President Joe Biden wants 70 percent of American adults to have at least one COVID-19 shot. Healthcare workers in the Shenandoah Valley are still working to make that happen.

The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD), which serves Page and Shenandoah counties, has about 55 percent of adults with at least one shot. At least 46 percent of the entire population has one shot.

LFHD Director Dr. Colin Greene pointed out that of the almost 9 million shots given in Virginia, there are over 1 million people that are not represented in the Virginia Department of Health’s map tracking locality of residence and vaccination status.

“Maybe their address wasn’t there or the zip code and town didn’t match or they could have written down where the shot was given instead of where they live,” Greene said.

Because of that, he said there is a substantial undercount in counties and health districts across the state and why many will not reach the president’s goal next weekend.

“County by county the numbers are going to struggle to reach the 70 percent mark. There will probably only be a handful of counties that will do that, like Loudon, Fairfax, Albemarle, but not many others,” he said.

Demand has slowed down, but he said the health district is still giving 1,000 to 2,000 shots every week, but there are still people who are hesitant.

“They are really a very diverse group. There are a lot of people that have trust concerns or religious concerns, but there are other people who really don’t have either of those. They’re just still a little bit uneasy about something that is new.”

The focus for many of Virginia’s health districts has shifted from mass vaccination clinics to targeted outreach and smaller clinics.

For people that are still on the fence, Greene said he explains to them that the risks of getting a COVID-19 vaccine are smaller than the risks of contracting the virus or potentially having long-lasting symptoms after getting sick.

