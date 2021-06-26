Advertisement

Martinsville man charged after aggravated assault at a Harrisonburg Motel

Harrisonburg police car
Harrisonburg police car(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police responded to the Super 8 Motel on S. Main St. around 5 a.m. on Saturday for a disorderly conduct in progress.

Several people from the motel had reported a disturbance involving a man on the third floor. One caller said that a woman had been attacked and was found unconscious with severe injuries.

The male suspect was identified as Eris Rubi Castillo, 27, of Martinsville.

Police say Castillo was extremely combative with officers and was ultimately taken into custody after a Taser deployment.

Officers then went to the third floor and found the female victim, identified as an employee of the motel.

Castillo has been charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Attempted Murder, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (x2), Assault and Battery, and Property Damage. Additional charges are pending.

The victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

HPD asks if anyone has further information related to this case to contact them at (540) 434- 4436. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

