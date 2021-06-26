Advertisement

RH-SPCA ends Yard Sale fundraiser on Saturday

All of the proceeds help support day-to-day needs of the shelter.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA’s yard sale fundraiser is coming to an end on Saturday and they still have plenty of items left to buy.

“That’s food for our dogs and cats, care for them, toys that they can play with, blankets they can sleep on. Things like that to make their stay here more comfortable,” Tiffany Corbin, the shelter’s marketing and fundraising manager, said.

The fundraiser began in May after accepting donations from the community. You can stop by the RH-SPCA on Saturday or check out select items that are posted in the RH-SPCA Yard Sale Facebook page.

We have SO MUCH STUFF in our Yard Sale. And we're ending it on Saturday so it all has to go! We've marked down...

Posted by Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The shelter is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. No appointment is needed to browse the showroom.

Corbin said kennel space at the shelter is nearly full, so they are in desperate need of adopters and foster families.

For more information on the RH-SPCA, click here.

