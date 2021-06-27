Advertisement

Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base

File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise...
File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise rehearsal at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 21, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Mahalia Frost)(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — The Air Force is permanently moving its its F-22 fighter jet training operation from Florida to Virginia.

Officials said Friday that the F-22 training squadron will be based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton.

The squadron originally was located at Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, Florida, before Hurricane Michael heavily damaged the base in October 2018. It has been temporarily located at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida.

The Daily Press reports that the unit has 31 F-22 fighters and 16 T-38 training aircraft.

