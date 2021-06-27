Advertisement

Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school district is removing police officers from its school hallways.

The Washington Post reports that the Arlington Public Schools board unanimously approved the change on Thursday.

Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán says law enforcement agencies will respond to emergencies but no longer will have officers stationed at the school starting this fall.

Durán based his recommendation to remove police officers on the findings of a work group that examined the school district’s relationship with the Arlington County Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Jonathan Gabriel Bellak, 37, of Harrisonburg is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Jonathan Gabriel Bellak
Harrisonburg police car
Martinsville man charged after aggravated assault at a Harrisonburg Motel
Nurse and professor, Kelly Stephenson, discusses RSV.
Local nurse explains national rise in RSV cases

Latest News

File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise...
Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base
Organizations are alarmed by the increase in HIV cases in Kanawha County and hope to get the...
HIV SOS: Action sought for spike in cases in West Virginia
The liberty rifles imitate the battalion drills of the 1st Virginia U.S. infantry regiment.
Living historians commemorate battle of Port Republic
This weekend Second Home learning center is putting on a free musical production of Lion King...
Kids from Second Home learning center put on musical