Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - A comment made at an Augusta County board of supervisors meeting has some members of the community outraged.

The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23. (WHSV)

During last Wednesday’s meeting, two board members made comments some viewers didn’t find so amusing.

“Can we dress Tracy up as a monkey? Send him down the street?” said Chairman Gerald Garber.

Garber’s comment came after former County Supervisor Tracy Pyles had spoken during a public comment period over the budget.

Garber’s question was followed by Supervisor Pam Carter’s statement. “Not my monkey, not my circus,” Carter said.

Their comments sparked anger on social media and within the community. “That comment was just loaded with racism and hatred,” said Alisha Jackson.

Watching the meeting, Jackson says she was frustrated, and she’s not the only one.

“They meant it that way, for them to call him a monkey right after a predominantly black crowd left out, and he was agreeing with a predominantly black crowd,” said Chanda McGuffin, co-founder of RISE in Waynesboro, who added that the statements are derogatory.

WHSV reached out to each member of the board of supervisors. Two members, Jeffrey Slaven and Steve Morelli, say they didn’t hear the comments. Garber didn’t return the calls or emails. Pam Carter returned the call and says she didn’t mean to cause harm.

“It’s a Polish proverb. It translates that I won’t interfere or bother myself with trouble in a place that I don’t belong or I don’t have any authority,” Carter said.

Carter continued, “If anyone was offended by what I said, my guess is that they’re not familiar with the proverb and that they didn’t take the time to look it up.”

Jackson says the comments made at the meeting were out of line.

“You know what this means, when you reference somebody as a gorilla, or a monkey, and then to say ‘let’s dress him up and have him out there,” Jackson said.

WHSV will continue to follow this story as it develops.

