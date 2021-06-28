Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission plan agriculture enterprise center for the Shenandoah Valley

(WTOC)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Through interviews, surveys and other analyses, the Central Shenandoah Planning Commission and a Chicago based consultant company determined the Shenandoah Valley could benefit from of a shared-use agricultural enterprise center.

The study was completed by New Venture Advisor. Research began last year and wrapped up in May of this year.

The findings concluded that given the location of the Valley for both regional and national distribution and the diversity of available crops and a food system infrastructure that is dedicated to small producers, the area would be a great place for the center.

The center or hub would combine space for several different avenues of business and production for farmers.

For example, potential models include a food hub with warehousing, marketing, a meat hub with space for commercial production and a shared used commercial kitchen.

“It’s a way for again small to mid-size farmers to come together and pool together resources. Come to one location and be able to meet higher demand in the market,” Rachel Salatin with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission explained.

Next steps include determining an operator and funding for the project.

You can keep up with this project by clicking here.

