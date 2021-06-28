Coleman leaving East Rock to become Turner Ashby AD

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Donnie Coleman is leaving the East Rockingham High School football program to become an Activities Director at a nearby school.

Coleman became the first and only head coach in East Rock history when he took over the program when the school opened in 2010. He led the Eagles to nine playoff appearances and the Region 2B championship in 2018.

According to a press release, Coleman is stepping down at East Rock to become the Activities Director at Turner Ashby High School, where he served as teacher and coach from 1995-2009.

Please welcome Donnie Coleman as the new Activities Director at TA!



We are all excited to have Donnie back!



Will Crockett will be taking an Assistant Principal position at TA next Fall. pic.twitter.com/Gr0aLit6er — TA Activities (@TAHS_Activities) June 28, 2021

Best wishes to Donnie Coleman as he begins a new adventure as Activities Director at TAHS. ERHS wants to thank Coach Coleman for his time and dedication to the students, staff and community since the opening of our school in August 2010. The Eagle Family wishes you the best! pic.twitter.com/Zfje6yjWtw — ERHS Athletics (@EastRockFamily) June 28, 2021

Current Turner Ashby A.D. Will Crockett will become an assistant principal at the school. Meanwhile, East Rockingham A.D. Eric Phillips tells WHSV the search is underway for a new head coach of the East Rock football program.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.