Coleman leaving East Rock to become Turner Ashby AD

Donnie Coleman is leaving the East Rockingham High School football program to become an...
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Donnie Coleman is leaving the East Rockingham High School football program to become an Activities Director at a nearby school.

Coleman became the first and only head coach in East Rock history when he took over the program when the school opened in 2010. He led the Eagles to nine playoff appearances and the Region 2B championship in 2018.

According to a press release, Coleman is stepping down at East Rock to become the Activities Director at Turner Ashby High School, where he served as teacher and coach from 1995-2009.

Current Turner Ashby A.D. Will Crockett will become an assistant principal at the school. Meanwhile, East Rockingham A.D. Eric Phillips tells WHSV the search is underway for a new head coach of the East Rock football program.

