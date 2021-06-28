Homicide investigation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened on the 14000 block of South Eastside Highway Sunday shortly after 7 p.m.

Officials say one suspect is currently being held at the sheriff’s office and one person is deceased.

The road is expected to be closed for the next hour or hour and a half.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.