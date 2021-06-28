Hot & humid week

MONDAY: A few isolated storms for the early evening, coverage will not be widespread. Partly cloudy skies this evening becoming clear for the night.

Evening temperatures staying in the 80s so it will remain quite warm for the night. Overnight lows in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations, near 70 for the Valley. A bit of patchy haze in some areas overnight.

TUESDAY: We continue the pattern with muggy mornings. Starting out with temperatures in the 70s. Plenty of sun for the day and heating up quickly. Humidity remains in the moderate scale. Highs near 90 for West Virginia locations; lower 90s for much of the Shenandoah Valley. A few typical warm spots in the lower valleys of the Potomac Highlands around Moorefield and Petersburg in the mid 90s for the afternoon with a few clouds across the region.

There will be a few isolated pop-up storms for the afternoon but coverage will be even less than Monday.

Mostly clear and very warm for the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear and warm overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Near 70 for the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure off the coast will continue to keep the region hot and humid. The morning starts warm and sticky with temperatures rising into the 70s early. Likely our hottest day of the week today. Highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with more clouds for the afternoon. Most of the storm activity should hold off until very late afternoon and more so into the evening. We’ll have the better chance to see some scattered storms into the evening and overnight. Locally heavy rainfall at times and gusty winds in any storm.

Any storm could become strong to severe, but there will not be a widespread threat, more isolated severe. Overnight, we stay warm and very humid with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY: Very warm to start the day with temperatures already in the 70s early. A cold front will start to push closer to the region today. Sunshine early and then increasing clouds for the afternoon and still very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. As the cold front inches closer, showers and storms will trigger across the region for the afternoon and evening. We are closely watching a severe threat for Thursday. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Locally heavy rainfall in any storms. With numerous days of storms there will be a flooding threat, however it will be more localized since not every area will have a storm each and every day.

Thursday will be the most active day of the week with rain and storms. Warm and muggy for the evening with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Another warm one to begin the day. Temperatures starting in the 70s with a cold front that will cross through the area. Still some uncertainty regarding timing, but expect at least a few showers and storms, especially early. If the front takes longer to cross, then we will have more showers and storms for the afternoon. Warm but not as hot today. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s with humidity dropping through the day.

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Lots of uncertainty as we go into the weekend. Continue to check back with the latest updates on this dynamic forecast. If this cold front stalls across our area that would bring more scattered showers for at least part of the weekend. Right now we are leaning toward a drier solution which would keep Saturday and Sunday dry and much more comfortable. Warm but low humidity with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, pleasantly mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Very pleasant for the morning with temperatures in the 60s early. We’ll continue to monitor the pattern for the weekend, but for now, a mix of sun and clouds for your holiday plans. Warm, but still comfortable for Independence Day celebrations. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.