HPDT seeking feedback for transit center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) is undergoing a study for a multimodal transit center to be created somewhere in the Friendly City.

HPDT is asking for community feedback on where they would like to see a new transit center and what amenities it should have.

Right now the transit center is in the Roses shopping center in Downtown Harrisonburg, but City Director of Communications Michael Parks says it doesn’t offer many amenities and they are exploring convenient locations in the city, such as spaces closer to I-81.

“That would allow us to bring some additional amenities; be they park and ride, ride sharing, bicycling, walking, whatever our residents are interested in. We’d like to be able to create a spot where all that would be located and hopefully it would serve our residents and our commuters better,” Parks said.

Parks adds another aspect of the survey is to learn how community members use transportation services right now.

He says the funding will be discussed as the project goes on, but said once a location is decided they will then look into grant funding.

You can find the survey in English and Spanish online or at City Hall. The survey runs until July 16.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.