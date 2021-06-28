Advertisement

Local college introduces new higher education options

Blue Ridge Community College will expand educational opportunities on July 1.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - A local college is making it easier for community members to further their education and increase employment opportunities.

Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) will launch its G3 Training and Education Program on July 1. School officials hope to increase educational attainment throughout the Valley.

Those who can participate include anyone with an income of less than $50,000. BRCC President John Downey says the program may reduce local unemployment.

“We have the training that would allow a person who have no skills to get the skills they need to get very high-paying jobs in a very short period of time,” said Downey.

For more information about the program, visit BRCC’s website. Anyone with questions can email coordinator Natasha Butler at butlern@brcc.edu

Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody