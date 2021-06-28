Advertisement

Moorefield baseball celebrating third straight state title

By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Moorefield High School baseball team has accomplished a rare feat.

The Yellow Jackets claimed their third straight WVSSAC state championship this past weekend. Moorefield defeated Williamstown (semifinal) and Man (championship) to claim the Class A state championship at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia.

“Looking back over the history of (high school) baseball in West Virginia, 82 seasons, there have only been four teams that have won back-to-back-to-back so it’s really a great accomplishment,” said Moorefield head coach Wade Armentrout.

The Yellow Jackets won 15 straight games to end the season, finished with a 22-5 overall record, and did not suffer a loss to a Class A team.

“As the season went on, we did a good job of peaking at the right time and we played our best baseball towards the end of the season,” said senior pitcher/shortstop Isaac Van Meter.

