Advertisement

Northam signs legislation to increase voter access

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks ahead of a ceremonious bill signing on Monday.
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks ahead of a ceremonious bill signing on Monday.(WWBT)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation that is expected to expand voting access in the commonwealth by opening polling places on Sundays, allowing those with disabilities to vote outside and establishing drop-off locations.

Northam signed the bills during a Monday ceremony at the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial on Capitol Square.

House Bill 1968 allows localities to provide in-person absentee voting on Sundays.

HB1921 states any voter with a permanent or temporary physical disability has the right to vote outside of the polling place. During a state of emergency regarding public health, such as the coronavirus pandemic, any voter is entitled to the same right.

In addition, the bill states designated outdoor voting areas should be clearly marked with instructions.

HB1888 requires the processing of absentee ballots prior to election day, allowing voters to make corrections under certain circumstances. The bill also clarifies procedures for election officers on election day, ballot counting and more.

Senate Bill 1245 contains provisions from House bills 1968, 1921 and 1888.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls
File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise...
Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base
Harrisonburg police car
Martinsville man charged after aggravated assault at a Harrisonburg Motel
The liberty rifles imitate the battalion drills of the 1st Virginia U.S. infantry regiment.
Living historians commemorate battle of Port Republic

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Another former Taylor staffer charged with election fraud
Dismissal of Virginia lieutenant governor’s lawsuit upheld
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session
Pendleton County mail carrier sentenced for attempted election fraud