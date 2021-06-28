Advertisement

“Not Just A Sport” provides equipment for local youth

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

We all know things like baseball bats, helmets and other sports equipment can really add up. That’s why Cassie Varner started an organization to help those local athletes get the equipment they need.

The program is called “Not Just A Sport”. Cassie collects gently used sports equipment from those in the community and gives them to kids who may not be able top afford them. Cassie says the organization has meant a lot to her after struggling herself.

“We used to be in a position where it was hard for us to be able to afford things like that for our kid to be able to play sports. It is really good to be able to do this so kids don’t have to worry about being able to afford to play the sport,” said Cassie Varner, the organizer of the program.

Cassie says right now, they are in need of baseball bats along with cleats. You can donate items at the Elkton Community Center or you can contact “Not Just A Sport” on Facebook to set up other locations.

