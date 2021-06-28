Advertisement

Plea agreement hearing set for WVa woman in Capitol riot

FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press and John Raby
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A plea agreement hearing is set next month for a West Virginia woman accused of taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Court documents show the hearing for Gracyn Dawn Courtright is scheduled for July 20 in federal court in Washington, D.C. Courtright remains free on personal recognizance bond.

The charges against Courtright are theft of government property under $1,000 and four counts involving her conduct in a Capitol and restricted building.

An FBI affidavit says at the time of her arrest, the Hurricane resident was a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls
File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise...
Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base
Harrisonburg police car
Martinsville man charged after aggravated assault at a Harrisonburg Motel
The liberty rifles imitate the battalion drills of the 1st Virginia U.S. infantry regiment.
Living historians commemorate battle of Port Republic

Latest News

James Madison's Montpelier (FILE)
Montpelier makes history as first historic site to create bylaws for equity
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech students, alumni sign petition opposing vaccine requirement
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Another former Taylor staffer charged with election fraud
Medical Monday
Medical Monday June 28