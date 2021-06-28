Advertisement

State Police looking for endangered girl missing from Richlands

Photo of Lily Payne, missing from Richlands, and car similar to the one she may be traveling in.
Photo of Lily Payne, missing from Richlands, and car similar to the one she may be traveling in.(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert on behalf of Richlands Police.

Police are looking for Lily Elizabeth Payne, 15. She is white, 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with red hair.

She was last reported seen June 27 about 11 p.m. on Grayson Avenue in Richlands.

Police say she may be traveling in a 2007 silver Chevy Impala with Virginia license plate 6524CJ.

Police say she is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a “credible threat to her health and safety.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 276-385-5503.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Rockingham County
Homicide investigation in Rockingham County
Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls
File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise...
Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base
Harrisonburg police car
Martinsville man charged after aggravated assault at a Harrisonburg Motel
The liberty rifles imitate the battalion drills of the 1st Virginia U.S. infantry regiment.
Living historians commemorate battle of Port Republic

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Another former Taylor staffer charged with election fraud
Medical Monday
Medical Monday June 28
Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission plan agriculture enterprise center for the Shenandoah Valley
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Shenandoah Growers produces certified organic herbs using indoor farming techniques.
Gov. Northam awards grants for agricultural projects, Rockingham County 1 of 4 selected