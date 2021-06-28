State Police looking for endangered girl missing from Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert on behalf of Richlands Police.

Police are looking for Lily Elizabeth Payne, 15. She is white, 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with red hair.

She was last reported seen June 27 about 11 p.m. on Grayson Avenue in Richlands.

Police say she may be traveling in a 2007 silver Chevy Impala with Virginia license plate 6524CJ.

Police say she is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a “credible threat to her health and safety.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 276-385-5503.

