Advertisement

Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina

A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that the well-defined area of low pressure is about 190 miles east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Forecasters have given it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls
Homicide investigation in Rockingham County
Homicide investigation in Rockingham County
File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise...
Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base
Harrisonburg police car
Martinsville man charged after aggravated assault at a Harrisonburg Motel
The liberty rifles imitate the battalion drills of the 1st Virginia U.S. infantry regiment.
Living historians commemorate battle of Port Republic

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Treasure hunt: Search underway for $10,000 hidden in Utah
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble