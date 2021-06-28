Valley Baseball League doing well after lost 2020 season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Senator’s Tim Kaine and Mark Warner introduced the Minor League Baseball Relief Act to help the state’s nine minor league teams; however, the local Valley Baseball League won’t be eligible for the funding.

There was no minor league baseball season in 2020, which crippled Virginia’s nine teams financially. Warner and Kaine’s bill would provide $550 million in federal relief funding to those teams across the country.

“These teams are often kind of family operations, they may not have massive staffs, but they do have staffs and we want to make sure that they can remain viable,” said Senator Kaine.

The Valley League also had to cancel its 2020 season, but since it is part of the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball, and not the minor league it won’t be eligible for the funding. However, the league is back this year and it’s back to business as usual financially.

“The league’s come back well this year, we’ve got good support here, you can see in our outfield we’ve got a lot of sponsors and they all came back, our crowds have been pretty good so it’s on its way back,” said Steve Cox, General Manager of the Staunton Braves. Cox has been with the Braves for nearly twenty years and has spent nearly thirty years around the league.

While the Valley League isn’t part of the Major League Baseball pipeline, the MLB does scout players within the league and provides some funding.

“They funded us with a grant last year when we didn’t play and again this year when we did play so that helped keep the league a float, not that we would’ve gone under or anything but it just gives us a little cushion,” said Cox.

The biggest struggles in getting back up and running have been housing players from across the country and getting fans back out to the ballpark, but attendance across the league has gotten almost back to normal.

“From what we’ve seen on the road it’s been pretty comparable to years past, maybe down just a tick but its not too noticeable, and I think people are getting used to coming back out to the ballpark,” said Cox.

The VBL features college players from across the country, and runs from June through August.

