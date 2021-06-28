VDOT: Motorists asked to avoid Rt. 340 due to tractor trailer crash
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that on US-340 in Rockingham County, in the vicinity of Lynnwood Rd; Ore Bank Rd; Rt. 708E/W (Rockingham County), motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
All North lanes are closed and all South lanes are closed. Northbound traffic is being directed onto Route 708, onto Route 655, and onto VA-253.
Southbound traffic is being directed onto Route 649, and onto US-340.
Stay with WHSV as we receive updates on delays.
