VDOT: Motorists asked to avoid Rt. 340 due to tractor trailer crash

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that on US-340 in Rockingham County, in the vicinity of Lynnwood Rd; Ore Bank Rd; Rt. 708E/W (Rockingham County), motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

All North lanes are closed and all South lanes are closed. Northbound traffic is being directed onto Route 708, onto Route 655, and onto VA-253.

Southbound traffic is being directed onto Route 649, and onto US-340.

Stay with WHSV as we receive updates on delays. For more details, click here.

