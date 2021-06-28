Advertisement

Virginia Tech students, alumni sign petition opposing vaccine requirement

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Students, alumni, and other community members turned in a petition against the administration Monday morning.

The group is opposing Virginia Tech’s decision to require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university announced the requirement earlier this month, saying all students, whether attending classes in person or online, are required to be fully vaccinated for the fall semester.

If they don’t, students will have 14 days to comply or face interim suspension.

Walls says he and other members believe getting the shot should be a personal and private decision.

Ben Walls, the Co-President of Virginia Tech’s chapter of the Young Americans for Liberty organization, says the online petition they started two weeks ago now has over 400 signatures asking for the administration to reconsider its decision.

”Us students, we have a voice, President and the administration work for us students, so we want our voice to be heard as well,” added Walls.

Officials with Virginia Tech have said there will be exemptions for religious and medical reasons when applicable.

They had no further comment on the petition at this time.

As it stands, Students must report they are fully vaccinated by August 6.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls
File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise...
Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base
Harrisonburg police car
Martinsville man charged after aggravated assault at a Harrisonburg Motel
The liberty rifles imitate the battalion drills of the 1st Virginia U.S. infantry regiment.
Living historians commemorate battle of Port Republic

Latest News

Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has reintroduced the Preparing and Retaining Education...
New legislation by Kaine aims to address teacher shortage
University: Allegations against ex prof will be investigated
All Virginia public school systems are required to create a more inclusive environment for...
VDOE: All public schools required to have inclusive policy for transgender students by Fall 2021
The James Madison University Class of 2020 is finally getting a graduation ceremony, over a...
JMU to hold September graduation for class of 2020