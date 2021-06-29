City seeks input on property home to Heritage Oaks Golf Course

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - – The City of Harrisonburg is seeking public input on usage of the 191-acre property that currently is home to the City-owned Heritage Oaks Golf Course, according to a recent press release.

A survey is now available online for residents to provide their feedback regarding land-use questions for the property.

Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks says survey results will help inform a study, conducted by the Urban Land Institute of Virginia, which focuses on the best utilization of the property to benefit Harrisonburg residents now and in the future.

“It’s important for us to understand what type of amenities and activities Harrisonburg residents want to see here in The Friendly City,” Parks said. “We hope all residents use this opportunity to let us know what types of recreation activities could be added to the property, or potentially what other benefits this public property could provide to our city.”

In addition to asking what types of recreational activities and facilities residents enjoy, Parks says the survey seeks to gain residents’ input on the future of the golf course, and if residents would like to see other types of development on the property.

This effort is in addition to a financial and operational analysis of Heritage Oaks Golf Course recently completed by Golf Business Advisors. That study is available to the public.

