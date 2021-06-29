Advertisement

Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones

The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with handwritten messages.(Source: Hallmark Cards, Inc./CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hallmark is allowing people to make cards for family and friends by phone.

The company announced “Sign & Send” technology, which allows people to create cards complete with handwritten messages.

Users choose a Hallmark card and then upload a photo of a personal message.

Hallmark takes the personal message and puts it together as a physical card, which it will stamp and send to the recipient at no additional charge.

Hallmark officials say this will allow people to “put more care into the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23.
Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting
File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise...
Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base
VDOT: Tractor trailer crash cleared
Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1

Latest News

Scientists say a recent volcanic eruption caught on camera is one of the biggest in a decade.
Take a Look at This: Volcanic eruption caught on cam; new type of supernova
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday
This illustration provided by Carl Knox depicts a black hole, center, swallowing a neutron...
Cosmic gulp: Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star
Costa Rica's Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted Monday.
Powerful volcanic eruption in Costa Rica