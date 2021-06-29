Advertisement

Harrisonburg homeless population facing dangers from heat

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As temperatures continue to rise, Harrisonburg City’s homeless population is facing new dangers as there aren’t many places people can go to beat the heat.

The Western Virginia Continuum estimated that last year there were 125 people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. With the Open Doors shelter closed for the season, there are even fewer places to go.

Organizations like Mercy House say they do whatever they can to provide housing to those in need, and that the heat is creating big problems.

“It’s very easy to get dehydrated and obviously heat exhaustion and those sort of things can impact people,” said Shannon Porter, the executive director of Mercy House. “If you don’t have a way to get out of the elements especially when it’s very humid like it is today it can be very difficult to get cool.”

Porter adds that lack of places for homeless people to cool off increases the problem.

“There’s no safe place for them to be meaning that they’re not allowed to sleep in public areas, they’re not able to stay in a specific spot, they could be charged with loitering or trespassing,” said Porter. “And it makes it difficult, it’s not easy to be homeless particularly during this time of the year.”

Mercy House says the biggest part of the problem is the city’s lack of available low income housing, which makes it difficult to aid those facing homelessness.

