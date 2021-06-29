Hot & humid week with rain on the way

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and warm heading into the evening. A very isolated shower or storm before sunset but most stay dry. Temperatures remain in the 80s for the evening.

Clear and warm overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Near 70 for the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure off the coast will continue to keep the region hot and humid, but as this high pressure sinks southward off the coast, we’ll start to get air flowing from the southwest, which will likely bring our hottest day yet this week. The morning starts warm and sticky with temperatures rising into the 70s early. Highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with more clouds for the afternoon. A few storms for the afternoon but activity is expected to increase late afternoon and more so into the evening. Not everyone will see a storm but there will be scattered activity across the region. An isolated severe storm is possible with high gusty winds and small hail. Locally heavy rainfall at times and gusty winds in any storm. Storms will be fairly slow moving and generally from southwest to northeast. Localized flooding is possible for any area especially if there would be multiple rounds of storms.

Partly cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 80s and a few scattered storms through at least midnight. then an isolated shower or storm overnight. Overnight, we stay warm and very humid with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s with patchy fog or haze.

THURSDAY: Very warm to start the day with temperatures already in the 70s early with sunshine. A cold front will start to push closer to the region today. Sunshine early and then increasing clouds for the afternoon and still very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and muggy. An isolated shower early but most of the activity will hold off until after about 11 am for our West Virginia locations. Around and after noon for the Valley. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Most of the severe threat is expected to remain to our east however we still may see an isolated severe storm or two. Hail and high winds would be the main threat.

Locally heavy rainfall should be expected in any storms. With numerous days of storms there will be a flooding threat, however it will be more localized since not every area will have a storm each and every day. Thursday will be the most active day of the week with rain and storms but the main line of widespread rain will hold off until overnight Thursday night and early Friday morning. Warm and muggy for the evening with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with low visibility at times.

FRIDAY: Another warm one to begin the day and muggy early, then humidity drops through the day. Temperatures starting in the 70s with a cold front that will cross through the area. Showers and storms mainly for the morning, locally heavy rainfall at times. Warm but not as hot today. Staying cloudy for most of the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s but of course temperatures will fluctuate with rain.

How fast the cold front crosses the area will determine when the rain tapers off. Expect rain for the morning and likely spotty activity in the afternoon as humidity drops. Temperatures will be more comfortable for the day. At this point it looks like the rain should taper off by mid afternoon and we could end up with a dry Friday evening and some peaks of sun late afternoon or around sunset.

Mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s and very pleasant. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: As an upper level piece of energy crosses the region Saturday, this will keep cloud cover in place but temperatures will be very comfortable. A beautiful morning as we start in the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the day with a few peaks of sun. Low humidity and warm, but pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s for the day. A few spotty showers as the upper level trough swings into the area but right now no washout is expected. Any shower may bring heavy rain but would likely be on the brief side. Overnight, pleasantly mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Very pleasant for the morning with temperatures in the 60s early. We’ll continue to monitor the pattern for the weekend, but for now, a mix of sun and clouds for your holiday plans. Warm, but still comfortable for Independence Day celebrations. Highs in the mid 70s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 70s to around 80 for the Valley. Feeling quite nice for the evening for outdoor celebrations and still not humid. Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Mostly sunny today and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s with humidity levels still on the comfortable side. A great day for outdoor plans!

