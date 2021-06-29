Advertisement

JMU baseball players teach skills to Keister Elementary students

JMU catcher Travis Reifsnider tosses a pitch to a Keister student.
JMU catcher Travis Reifsnider tosses a pitch to a Keister student.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Keister Elementary School in Harrisonburg, one summer enrichment teacher has been incorporating lessons with sports and the JMU baseball team has come out to lend a hand.

The school’s summer program has allowed teachers to come up with fun subjects to teach students in it, and Brandon Caricofe has been teaching his students about American sports.

“We implement math and we implement reading into each subject area and each class that we have and then follow it up with outdoor activities or art activities or activities that link to the subject area that they’re teaching,” said Caricofe, a teacher at the school.

Students move to a different class each week, and Caricofe has been teaching the kids the basics of baseball, basketball, football and soccer. He reached out to the JMU baseball team to help with his Monday lessons.

“It’s a lot of fun, just getting to meet the local kids from Harrisonburg and just teach them the game, it’s been a lot of fun,” said JMU pitcher Donovan Burke. The players in attendance showed the kids the basics of hitting, throwing, and fielding.

The team was more than happy to come out and show the kids the ropes, and students have been excited to learn from them.

