Manchin opens application to expand broadband access through W.Va schools and libraries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced Tuesday in a press release that applications are open for the $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was authorized in the American Rescue Plan.

Eligible schools and libraries can apply for funding to purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors. Applications are open from June 29 to August 13.

“Without broadband access, West Virginians can’t compete for good-paying jobs, finish their homework or attract new residents to the state. Expanding broadband access for all West Virginians continues to be a top priority for me, and I am pleased that the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which I successfully fought to include in the American Rescue Plan, is now open for applications,” said Manchin. “I encourage all eligible schools and libraries to apply for funds to buy laptops, hotspots, and much more to provide West Virginians will access to broadband, no matter where they live in the Mountain State.”

Funding within the Emergency Connectivity Fund will be determined by language Senator Manchin secured that ensures rural states with high rates of students receiving free or reduced lunch like West Virginia are prioritized, according to the release.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund application can be found here. Background on the Emergency Connectivity Fund can be found here and here. A timeline of Senator Manchin’s efforts to expand broadband can be found here.

