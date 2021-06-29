Advertisement

Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On July 1, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana.

“Until July 1 of this year, it has been unlawful to possess marijuana period. The General Assembly had decriminalized it, but it was still unlawful. The police could still stop you, they could still charge you,” said NBC 12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

Benjamin says legalization also addresses racial inequities.

“It was clear that the law was being applied with a disparate racial impact. Vastly, more members of the African-American community were being charged with possession of marijuana than in the White community,” said Benjamin. “It was being applied unfairly. That is clear.”

The law allows people to consume marijuana privately, but it cannot be consumed in public areas like sidewalks and parks.

“It will remain illegal to distribute or sell marijuana, and/or to possess any amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute or sell it. This prohibition applies equally to businesses, which will not be permitted to sell, ‘gift,’ or in any other way distribute marijuana,” the commonwealth explained on the Cannabis in Virginia online site.

Along with selling, there are several other things that are still not permitted.

Cannabis in Virginia: FAQ
  • It will remain illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to consume, purchase, or possess marijuana, or to attempt to consume, purchase or possess any amount of marijuana.
  • Existing safety measures will remain in place, including prohibiting use of marijuana while driving a motor vehicle or while being a passenger in a motor vehicle being driven; possessing marijuana on school grounds, while operating a school bus, in a motor vehicle transporting passengers for hire, or in a commercial vehicle.

It will be legal to cultivate up to four plants per household, they just can’t be visible from a public street. The plants will have to be tagged with a note that it is for personal use, a name, driver’s license or state ID number.

Benjamin says Virginia is still years away from the sale of marijuana being legal.

“The mechanisms for permitting people or establishments to sell marijuana that we can now possess or to sell seeds to grow the plants that we are now allowed to grow, that will be incremental, I believe the earliest date that has been specified is January 1, 2024,” he said.

Submit a news tip.

