Police: 2 shot, including firefighter responding to call

The Portsmouth Fire Department says when crews called for a report of wires down arrived on...
The Portsmouth Fire Department says when crews called for a report of wires down arrived on Surry Street, someone opened fire, striking one firefighter.
By Associated Press, WAVY-TV and WVEC-TV
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot, including a firefighter, as crews responded to a report of wires down in Portsmouth on Monday night.

The Portsmouth Fire Department says when crews called for a report of wires down arrived on Surry Street, someone opened fire, striking one firefighter and a second person, who isn’t a firefighter.

News outlets report the shooting victims were taken to a hospital. Deputy Fire Chief-Operations Justin Arnold said the firefighter may be released Tuesday.

There is no word on the condition of the second victim. Police took a suspect into custody. Portsmouth Police say a third person was shot nearby on Broad Street and went to a nearby hospital on his own with non-life-threatening injuries.

