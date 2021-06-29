Advertisement

Rent prices in Charlottesville are increasing



By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s rental market is booming, but experts say there is not enough inventory to meet demand.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay inside, they started to save.

Now that restrictions are lifting, people are spending again, including on new places to live. This has resulted in prices going through the roof, which is also affecting rent prices.

“There has not been near the amount of default on rental payments that we would expect if you read the local economists, and the occupancy rates have stayed high,” CAAR President Quinton Beckham said.

“It really comes down to just the demand, you know, and a lot of times that’s going to be location,” MSC Rents Senior Regional Property Manager Sarah Drumheller said. “We have a lot of student properties, and there’s seasonality with that.”

Those looking for rentals have run into roadblocks: “I can tell you that no matter what kind of housing we’re talking about, we need more of it. And so whether you’re talking about single-family homes, condos, townhomes, or rentals, however much we have is not sufficient,” Beckham said.

Despite the lack of rentals, there is hope.

“We’re starting to see the competition still be strong and the demand is strong, but the rocket ship of increasing prices is starting to taper off in level,” Beckham said.

However, there are still smart ways to enter the housing market if you decide to ditch the rental plans and buy.

“For people who want to buy a home right now, I would say do your homework, save as much of a down payment as you can, get the advice of a professional mortgage lender as to what your options look like,” Amy Webb with Nest REALTORS said.

According to Zumper, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is about $1,400.

