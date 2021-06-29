Resort Drive road work causes traffic issues in Massanutten

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has been conducting surface treatment on Resort Drive in Massanutten for the past week. The project has caused some nearby residents to get caught in traffic backups.

The road work took place on a three-mile stretch of the road going up to Massanutten mountain. Some people in the area say they’ve spent as long as 45 minutes stuck in traffic.

“There was approximately 30 to 35 vehicles in front of us, 30 to 35 vehicles behind us and it took us approximately 45 minutes to make it through to the main road,” said Shannon Breeden, a local construction worker who’s been working on a house on the mountain.

Many Massanutten residents and resort guests have had to deal with the same issues for the past week as VDOT conducts surface treatment on a three-mile stretch of Resort Drive.

“Maintenance of traffic has been a challenge out there, but thankfully we’ll be finishing up with that this week,” said VDOT communication specialist Ken Slack. “When you have a job like this, you have a pretty long work zone where they have to do the one lane at a time travel.”

Some in the area said things were made worse because they claim they had no heads up about the construction. “Had I known that that was gonna happen we would’ve made prior arrangements to get out of there a little bit earlier, when you’re in a hurry and they’re doing construction during the day like that it gets a little bit testy,” said Shannon Breeden.

According to VDOT, the road is being latex-treated which will make it safer during hazardous weather.

“Over time, pavement tends to get smoothed out, just by constant contact with tires running over it,” said Ken Slack. “It tends to smooth out and when it gets wet, it can get a little more slippery, the latex helps prevent that.”

When completed, the new treatment should last seven to nine years.

Locals hope changes are made so future projects won’t cause these kind of delays.

“They should do it at nighttime when it’s less volume and less people that may be in a hurry for babysitters, school, getting off work, whatever the case may be,” said Shannon Breeden.

Slack said treatment work should be finished up on Tuesday and then crews will have to repaint the road lines, which should not cause major delays.

