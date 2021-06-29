UVA Health treats first patient in focused ultrasound trial for brain tumors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is moving people through a new protocol for treating brain tumors.

This advanced clinical trial uses focused ultrasound to open up the barrier around a common type of malignant tumor and allow chemotherapy to directly target it.

The UVA Health Center treated their first patient with this new procedure. The treatment is for patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). GBMs are malignant tumors in the brain. Previous treatments involved surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

“We’re very optimistic that this drug - which we know helps patients with brain tumors - if we can get it to the brain tumor in higher concentration, it should have a much more powerful effect,” UVA Professor of Neurosurgery Dr. Jason Sheehan said.

Sheehan believes focused ultrasound is going to shift the way physicians treat brain tumors.

